Amad Diallo on crutches! Man Utd starlet suffers injury during pre-season victory over Arsenal

Amad Diallo was seen leaving the MetLife Stadium on crutches after sustaining an injury in Manchester United's pre-season win against Arsenal.

Diallo injured in clash against Arsenal

Was spotted on crutches after match

Winger fighting for first-team spot

WHAT HAPPENED? Diallo sustained the injury early in the second half of the 2-0 win and had to be taken off. He was spotted on crutches and with his ankle bandaged up as he left the stadium in New Jersey, causing fans to fear the injury may be severe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diallo lasted just 15 minutes in the pre-season friendly. He replaced Antony at half-time but was substituted shortly afterwards. The injury will come as a big blow for the 21-year-old, who hopes to break into the United first-team following a loan spell at Sunderland last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIALLO? The winger will hope for a swift recovery to boost his chances of fighting for a spot in Erik ten Hag's team in the 2023-24 campaign.