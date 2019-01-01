Alves appears to deny agreeing new PSG deal
Paris Saint-Germain right-back Dani Alves has appeared to deny reports he has agreed a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions.
Reports emerged on Tuesday that Alves had signed on for an additional season with PSG.
The 35-year-old is in his second season in Paris after rejecting Manchester City to join them from Juventus in 2017, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign.
Alves reportedly wanted to sign on for two additional seasons, but PSG countered by only offering the Brazil internationa a one-year extension.
In any case, Alves took to Twitter on Wednesday to deny the speculation, posting a tweet with the report along with several "thinking face" emojis, a "Pinnochio nose" emoji and a laughing emoji.
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤥!! 😂 https://t.co/9JKQHEjCzM— Daniel Alves (@DaniAlvesD2) March 20, 2019
Alves has made 20 total appearances for PSG this season, contributing four assists for the runaway Ligue 1 leaders.
He is not the only veteran to be reportedly close to agreeing a new deal, with rumours also circulating that goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set to sign a fresh one-year contract with the option of a second extra year.
The former Italy international followed Alves in swapping Juve for PSG last summer, and has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side.
Alves, meanwhile, is currently sidelined with a knee injury. picked up in PSG's 3-1 win over Marseille on Sunday.