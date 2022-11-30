Massimiliano Allegri will remain Juventus manager despite Agnelli departure, club statement confirms

Juventus have confirmed that Massimiliano Allegri will stay on as head coach despite the mass boardroom exodus.

Entire board resigned on Monday

Allegri to stay as manager

Italians lie third in Serie A

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus have released a statement following yesterday's shock resignation of the entire board, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved, saying that the current coach will stay in the role going forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: The statement reads: "Massimiliano Allegri remains the point of reference in the Juventus sports area: we are counting on him and on the whole team to continue winning as they have shown they can do in the last few days, keeping our goals high on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Allegri is in his second spell as Juventus boss after being at the helm between 2014 and 2019, taking back over from Andrea Pirlo in 2021. This is not the first time the Turin club have found themselves in a precarious position, with some figures comparing the current crisis to the Calciopoli scandal that saw the club relegated to Serie B in 2006.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? It's anyone's guess how these changes will affect the club off the pitch. What's certain is Champions League qualification is vital for The Old Lady, especially in the current circumstance. Allegri has just over a month to work with the players that did not go to the World Cup before they face Cremonese on January 4. That game comes after a friendly against Arsenal on December 17th.