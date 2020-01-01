‘Alisson world’s best & should spend long time at Liverpool’ – Grobbelaar hails Reds’ No.1

A man who enjoyed considerable success during his time as a goalkeeper at Anfield considers a Brazil international to be the finest on the planet

Alisson is “all-round the best goalkeeper in the world”, says legend Bruce Grobbelaar, with the international helping to counter the “lapse” endured between the sticks at Anfield when fielding other options.

Jurgen Klopp made a new custodian his top priority during the summer transfer window of 2018.

A record-breaking £65 million ($81m) deal was required in order to lure Alisson away from , but that has proved to be money well spent.

Having seen the likes of Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius fail to convince, Liverpool have found themselves another reliable presence as their last line of defence.

Considerable success has been enjoyed since ticking that box, with Grobbelaar conceding that Alisson has played a vital role in helping the Reds to the top of domestic and European competitions.

An iconic former shot-stopper told the Liverpool Echo: "This chap Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world today.

"He has an unbelievable record with his angles. He is the best for that. For me, I look at goalkeepers all the time and I can pick out where the faults are, but he is a fantastic No.1.

"Since myself and a few others like Pepe Reina, we haven't had a goalkeeper who has commanded his area as well as Alisson.

"We've had a lapse with some keepers who stayed on their line and never came for crosses, but Alisson comes out, sweeps up at the back and he has shown he is superb at it.

"He is just all-round the best goalkeeper in the world."

Liverpool have Alisson tied to a long-term contract and Grobbelaar hopes the Brazil international, who is still just 27 years of age, will stick around on Merseyside for a long time.

A man who took in six title triumphs and a European Cup win during his time with the Reds, added: "I certainly hope he knows how well he is thought of and how revered he is at this club.

"Liverpool is a family, it is not a club, you don't come in and out of this club without it leaving a mark.

"This is a place that will win you trophies and he can be here for years and break all the records that keepers have made here. I hope he stays here for a long, long time. And certainly, with the manager that we have got, he will try and keep that family together."