Why was the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium evacuated during Real Madrid Castilla-Pontevedra clash?

Real Madrid Castilla's game at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium was briefly evacuated for security reasons on Sunday afternoon

In the 66th minute people in the stadium were warned over the loudspeaker to leave the calmly and cautiously. After a brief check of less than five minutes, fans and journalists re-entered and the match was resumed.

After allowing people to return, security at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium told reporters that a button had failed. They were unsure of the circumstances so they evacuated to check and make sure that there was nothing out of order. It ended up being a false alarm and everything was in perfect condition.

Javier Birlanga Rodríguez

The stadium will later play host to the women's Clasico between fifth-placed Real Madrid and table-topping Barcelona.