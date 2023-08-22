Big boost for Liverpool! Alexis Mac Allister sees three-match suspension overturned following controversial Bournemouth red card

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has seen his three-match suspension overturned following his red card dismissal against Bournemouth.

Mac Allister sent off after 58 minutes

Was making his home debut

Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old was shown a straight red card for his tackle on Bournemouth's Ryan Christie on Saturday in the 58th minute. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp further stated how the decision was "harsh" and that his side have been 'punished enough' by the dismissal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: But after appealing to the FA earlier this week, Mac Allister's three-game suspension has since been overturned, with the Argentine international now fit to face Newcastle United in the Reds next Premier League encounter on Sunday evening.

WHAT THEY SAID?: ''An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister’s three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal. The Liverpool midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during their Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday, 19 August.''

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/beIN Sports

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds head out on the road to take on Newcastle United Sunday evening, as they aim for three-straight unbeaten to begin the campaign.