News Matches
England

Alex Scott ensures OneLove armband features for England after FA bow to pressure from FIFA

Chris Burton
9:02 PM MYT 21/11/2022
Alex Scott OneLove armband
Alex Scott, a former star for the Lionesses, has ensured that the OneLove armband was in attendance during England’s World Cup opener against Iran.
  • Harry Kane will not wear armband
  • FIFA threatened to hand out yellow cards
  • Former Lionesses star happy to get involved

WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions had been hoping to see skipper Harry Kane promote a message of inclusivity during his side's eagerly-anticipated opener in Qatar, but after FIFA threatened to hand out bookings for any such gestures the FA – along with six other nations – backed down. Scott, though, was happy to don the armband while filling a punditry role for BBC Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal legend Scott won 140 caps for England during her playing days and helped to lay the foundations which allowed the Lionesses to savour European Championship glory during the summer of 2022.

WHAT NEXT? After facing Iran, England will take in group-stage outings against the United States and Wales in Qatar.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Malaysia) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Malaysia) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Malaysia)