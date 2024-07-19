Why is Alex Morgan not at the Olympics? USWNT star's absence at Paris 2024 explained

Despite featuring at the previous three Games and the last four World Cup tournaments, the 35-year-old did not make Emma Hayes' roster this summer

Alex Morgan has been a stalwart of the United States women's national team for well over a decade. She is one of the most recognizable soccer players in the world, someone who has thrived on the pitch and also done a lot of good off it, in the USWNT's battle for equal pay, for example. But when people across the globe tune in the Olympic Games this summer, if they catch the U.S. in action in the women's soccer tournament, they will not see Morgan.

It is the first time in the 35-year-old's international career that she has not made a major tournament roster, having made every single one since her USWNT debut in 2010 - a run that includes four World Cups and three Olympics. It comes despite the striker making nine appearances for her country in 2024, taking her up to a remarkable 224 caps.

So, why has Morgan, a two-time World Cup winner and 2012 Olympic gold medalist, not made the cut for Emma Hayes' first tournament in charge of the USWNT? GOAL explains...

Who is on the USWNT Olympic roster?

Position Player Club Goalkeeper Casey Murphy North Carolina Courage Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher Chicago Red Stars Defender Tierna Davidson Gotham Defender Emily Fox Arsenal Defender Naomi Girma San Diego Wave Defender Jenna Nighswonger Gotham Defender Emily Sonnett Gotham Midfielder Korbin Albert Paris Saint-Germain Midfielder Sam Coffey Portland Thorns Midfielder Lindsey Horan Lyon Midfielder Rose Lavelle Gotham Forward Lynn Williams Gotham Forward Crystal Dunn Gotham Forward Trinity Rodman Washington Spirit Forward Jaedyn Shaw San Diego Wave Forward Sophia Smith Portland Thorns Forward Mallory Swanson Chicago Red Stars Reserve Jane Campbell Houston Dash Reserve Hal Hershfelt Washington Spirit Reserve Croix Bethune Washington Spirit Reserve Emily Sams Orlando Pride

Hayes named her Olympic roster on June 26, with the big news being Morgan's omission. An unwanted tweak was then made to the list on July 12 due to a knee problem for Catarina Macario. She was replaced by Lynn Williams, whose place among the alternates was taken by Emily Sams.

Why is Alex Morgan not on the USWNT Olympic roster?

The competition for places in the attacking areas of the USWNT is huge, with talents like Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw and Mallory Swanson showing well in recent camps. All four have caught the eye in the NWSL, too, while Morgan is yet to score a league goal for the San Diego Wave in 2024. With so many players vying for spots on a roster of just 18 players, someone had to miss out and that player was Morgan.

There is an argument that the 35-year-old is the least versatile of the forwards Hayes had to pick from, with Smith, Rodman, Shaw, Swanson and Williams all able to play in different roles in the frontline. That is a particularly important trait when the roster is so small.

However, Morgan can offer something different with how well she plays as a No.9 with her back to goal, plus she has a ton of experience to bring to a young group. It's for these reasons, plus her proven quality on the big stage, that many were shocked at her omission.

What did Emma Hayes say about Alex Morgan's omission from the USWNT Olympic roster?

Speaking about the decision not to take Morgan to the Games in France, Hayes said: “First off, I want to talk about what an amazing player and human that Alex Morgan has been. I've only had one opportunity to work with her in the last camp and saw firsthand not just her qualities but her professionalism.

"Her record speaks for itself. It was not easy making a decision. There are 16 outfield players and two goalkeepers on a roster of 18. It was a tough decision, especially considering Alex’s record and history with this team. I felt I wanted to go in another direction and selected other players.

“The biggest factor is 16 outfield players. To play a lot of games, arguably, I hope over a 17-day period, having a roster that could adapt is essential. We have a tight turnaround between games. Having players on the roster that could play more than one position mattered with squad depth. I also think the players on the roster, in the forward areas, are performing well. The decision to take those players was one that we certainly deliberated over.”

What did Alex Morgan say about her Olympic snub?

Morgan took to social media after the news was made public, writing: "Today, I’m disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage. This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest. In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country."

What have USWNT and USMNT icons said about Alex Morgan's Olympic absence?

Understandably, Morgan's omission has drawn opinions from many big names in U.S. soccer, on both the men's and women's side. Carli Lloyd, who scored the winning goal in the 2012 Olympic gold medal match, described it as "incredibly cut-throat" when speaking to US Weekly, while Christen Press expressed her frustration at "the most media-trained answer ever" from Hayes when explaining her former USWNT team-mate's absence.

"She just kept saying, 'Well, I picked other players and other players are awesome,' and it’s like, that's true, but why did you not select her? I wanted to hear why. And if the reason was form, like, 'My other players are scoring and Alex is not,' then that's the reason," Press said on The RE-CAP Show.

"I felt like we just kind of got left hanging and we can all just assume it's because of club form, she's been hanging onto injury, or maybe that [Hayes] didn't value having someone on the roster that had won [the Olympics] before as much as she valued someone that she really felt like she could sub in and make a difference in a game. But I was just left being like, 'Well what did that phone call sound like? What was the real reason?'"

Landon Donovan, meanwhile, sent a thoughtful message to Morgan on CBS Sports Network. The former USMNT star said: “I’m devastated for Alex. Having played through the years parallel as she’s been playing and watching her career, it’s a horrible moment. I don’t wish it on anybody. I sympathize with Alex, and I hope it doesn’t define the rest of her season and that she can make peace with it at some point. Certainly, it’s not going to be soon because these things are difficult to deal with, but my heart goes out to her.”