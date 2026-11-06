Alex Ferguson legacy in focus! Michael Carrick reflects on legendary boss as Manchester United prepare for Aston Villa showdown

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has called on his players to use their midweek European heroics as a springboard for domestic consistency. Speaking ahead of a high-stakes encounter with Aston Villa, the Red Devils boss also took time to reflect on the immense influence of Sir Alex Ferguson as the club marks a major milestone for the legendary Scotsman.
Honouring the Ferguson dynasty
The atmosphere at Old Trafford this weekend will be charged with nostalgia as Manchester United commemorates 40 years since Sir Alex first walked through the doors of the Theatre of Dreams.
Speaking to the media about the legendary manager's enduring impact, Carrick was quick to highlight how the Scotsman's arrival in November 1986 transformed the trajectory of the club forever. "It's something definitely worth celebrating as a football club, 40 years this week since he came here," the United boss explained.
"I am probably closer to him, and speak more to him now, than I did when I was playing. Ever since he came here, the impact he has had on me as an individual was immense." To truly honour that history, Carrick believes his side must find the formula for sustained success rather than relying on sporadic bursts of brilliance.
Managing the squad after Roma thriller
While the focus is partially on the past, Carrick’s immediate concern lies with a squad that is currently balancing the highs of a Champions League comeback with the harsh realities of a growing injury list. The manager confirmed a significant blow to his midfield options, revealing that Carlos Baleba is set for a stint on the sidelines.
The youngster suffered an injury during the dramatic 3-2 victory over Roma and is expected to be out for several weeks, with a return only likely following the conclusion of the upcoming international break. There was slightly more optimistic news regarding Patrick Dorgu, who is "slowly getting back" to fitness after a seven-game absence, though his involvement against Villa remains subject to late assessments.
Reflecting on the midweek victory that ignited the Old Trafford crowd, Carrick was careful to ensure his players did not become complacent after the emotional high of the European turnaround. He described the result as a "one-off" and stressed that the hard work is only just beginning if the team wants to climb the Premier League table. "We scored some goals from nowhere. I thought we played really well and deserved to win the game. Nothing is done yet. It is one moment in time that we need to use to move forward. We need more of it, for sure," he told the media.
Solskjaer support and the path ahead
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The conversation also turned to another former United figure, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who recently spoke to Norwegian media to offer his backing for Carrick to lead the club long-term. Despite the noise surrounding his permanent status in the hotseat, Carrick remained focused on the task at hand, though he spoke warmly of his former colleague and fellow 1999 Treble-winner.
The current United boss admitted he had not personally watched the interview but was pleased to hear of the support from a man who understands the unique pressures of the United job better than most. He expressed a desire to see Solskjaer return to management in the near future, describing him as a "fantastic person" who knows him better than almost anyone else in the industry.
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I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.
My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.
On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.
Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.