Atletico Madrid fans vandalise Joao Felix plaque following Barcelona ‘dream’ transfer admission

Joao Felix has seen the plaque bearing his name at Wanda Metropolitano vandalised following his Barcelona “dream” transfer admission.

Portuguese spent time with Chelsea last season

Now looking for a move to Camp Nou

Has angered Rojiblancos supporters

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international forward has incurred the wrath of Rojiblancos supporters after telling Fabrizo Romano: “I’d love to play for Barca. Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barca. It was always my dream since I was a kid. If it happens, it will be a dream come true for me.” Those words have not gone down well in the Spanish capital, with Atletico followers making their feelings clear by striking a cross through Felix’s name outside their stadium. They have also etched the words “going/go to Barca” and “wh*re” around a commemorative plaque.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Any player that makes more than 100 appearances for Atletico receives a plaque. Felix is not the first to see his vandalised, with Antoine Griezmann receiving similar treatment following his 2019 transfer to Barcelona, while Thibaut Courtois angered supporters of his former club when saying that current employers Real Madrid are the bigger team.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether Felix gets his dream move to Barcelona, with financial struggles at Camp Nou making it difficult for them to put deals in place. The 23-year-old, who has taken in 131 appearances for Atletico, spent the second-half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Premier League giants Chelsea.