Alessia Russo posts emotional message after England's defeat in Women's World Cup final as Jude Bellingham sends support to Lionesses star

Alessia Russo has broken her silence after the Lionesses were beaten 1-0 by Spain in 2023 Women's World Cup final.

Lionesses lost 1-0 in Sydney

Russo was seen in tears following defeat

Bellingham just one who has offered support

WHAT HAPPENED? After Sarina Weigman's side were beaten 1-0 by La Roja at Stadium Australia, fans from around the world offered their support the way of the Lionesses, as they captured the hearts of many. The Arsenal forward scored three goals throughout the tournament Down Under.

WHAT THEY SAID: ''Heartbroken that it wasn't meant to be but so proud and grateful to be a part of this special team. There is nobody else I would want to be on this journey with,'' she said on Instagram. ''I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us from afar and those that traveled out to the other side of the world! We will cherish the memories for a lifetime. To those who have made us feel so welcome during our time in Australia, thank you. It has been the most incredible 6 weeks. For now, we rest up and recover but have absolutely no doubt this team will be back stronger than ever.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amongst those seen in the comments section was Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, alongside fellow team-mates Alex Greenwood and Keira Walsh. It's been an inspired run to the final for England, who reached the stage for the first time in the nation's history.

WHAT NEXT FOR RUSSO? Having completed her move from Manchester United to Arsenal in the summer, all focus for Russo will now turn to the start of the 2023/24 WSL campaign.