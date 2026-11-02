Barcelona reignite interest in Inter star Alessandro Bastoni as Hansi Flick searches for defensive reinforcements

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Barcelona are preparing to launch a fresh move for Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni ahead of the rapidly approaching January transfer window. The Catalan club are eager to solve their mounting defensive problems and have identified the Italian centre-back as a primary target.

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Barcelona target Inter star Bastoni

Barca remain absolutely determined to secure the signature of Bastoni. According to Sky Sports, the prominent Inter defender has firmly emerged as a top target for the Catalan club.

The Spanish side originally hoped to bring Bastoni to Catalonia during the previous summer transfer window but ultimately missed out on his arrival. Now, with the crucial winter window rapidly approaching, Barcelona have once again made their strong interest known to the player.

Preparing a fresh winter approach

Discussions between the involved parties and Bastoni's official entourage are reportedly still ongoing. Barca are actively exploring creative ways to bring the commanding centre-back to Spain in the near future.

According to the same report, the club are ready to step up their pursuit significantly in the coming weeks. The report claims that the Catalans have recently reiterated their intention to prepare a new wave of attacks.

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Flick faces mounting defensive issues

The centre-back reportedly reached a comprehensive personal agreement with Blaugrana during the busy summer transfer period. However, head coach Hansi Flick ultimately decided to pull the plug and stop the transfer from going through at that time.

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Since that decision, Flick's team has struggled with significant and mounting defensive issues across their domestic campaign. The dire situation even forced the German manager to unexpectedly deploy midfielder Frenkie de Jong as a makeshift centre-back against Deportivo Alaves last weekend.

Inter demand massive transfer fee

Barca will have to dig incredibly deep into their financial reserves to successfully finalise the blockbuster transfer. Inter are demanding a massive fee of €70 million before they will even consider letting their star defender leave Italy.

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This hefty financial hurdle remains highly significant, especially considering Bastoni is securely tied down to a long-term contract at San Siro until the middle of 2028. Blaugrana must now carefully evaluate their budget and decide whether to meet that premium valuation when the January transfer market officially opens.