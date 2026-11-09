Aquilani sacked by Sassuolo after disastrous five-match losing run

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Sassuolo have officially parted ways with head coach Alberto Aquilani following a dismal run of form in the Italian top flight. The decision comes in the wake of a crushing 3-0 defeat against his former club Roma on Saturday, ending a brief and difficult tenure for the former midfielder.

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Disastrous run ends Aquilani reign

The writing had been on the wall for several weeks, but Sassuolo have now confirmed the dismissal of Aquilani. The former Roma and Liverpool midfielder has been relieved of his duties following a catastrophic sequence of five consecutive defeats in Serie A, a run that left the club hierarchy with little choice but to act.

Aquilani's statistics during his short time at the Mapei Stadium paint a difficult picture for the young tactician. Across all competitions this season, including both Serie A and the Coppa Italia, the coach managed just four victories and two draws, while suffering seven defeats. The lack of consistency ultimately proved fatal for his project.

From high points to rock bottom

It is easy to forget that Aquilani's tenure actually began with a sense of genuine optimism. The 42-year-old was appointed over the summer to succeed Fabio Grosso, signing a contract that was intended to keep him at the club until June 2028. The appointment represented his first top-flight managerial role, following spells in Serie B with Pisa and Catanzaro, after previously coaching in the Fiorentina youth academy.

Aquilani's tenure actually started on a bright note, highlighted by a memorable 3-2 victory over Juventus on September 13. However, that win proved to be a false dawn rather than a turning point. Following a respectable 1-1 draw against AC Milan, the wheels fell off completely as the team collapsed into a run of five defeats, leaving the squad devoid of confidence.

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Sassuolo search for a successor

With Aquilani now out of the picture, the focus in Reggio Emilia has shifted immediately to who will take the reins. Roberto D'Aversa has emerged as the clear frontrunner for the vacancy, with the former Parma and Lecce boss viewed as a safe pair of hands capable of stabilising the current squad.

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D'Aversa is not the only high-profile name being linked with the post, however. Former Turkiye national team manager and Roma legend Vincenzo Montella is also being considered as a potential candidate.

Sassuolo face relegation threat as Genoa clash looms

Sassuolo currently sit 17th in the Serie A standings with eight points, hovering just one point above 18th-placed Monza in the relegation zone. Following the ongoing international break, Sassuolo will resume their league campaign when they host Genoa on November 22.