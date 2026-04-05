Al-Shineef: Al-Hilal has become a 'ditch' under Inzaghi

Saudi media personality Khalid Al-Shneif continued his fierce criticism of Italian Simone Inzaghi, Al-Hilal’s manager, following the disappointing 2–2 draw against Al-Taawoun on Saturday in Matchday 27 of the Roshen Professional League.

With this result, Al-Hilal dropped another two points in the title race, taking their tally to 65 points in second place, level with third-placed Al-Ahli Jeddah and five points behind Al-Nassr.

Al-Shneif said in comments on the Saudi programme "Dourina Ghir": "Al-Hilal have historically won titles through crosses, but the situation has clearly changed under Inzaghi."

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He added: “Al-Hilal used to be one of the best clubs in terms of crossing accuracy, but things have become very poor at the moment under Inzaghi; they are similar to Al-Akhdoud in terms of statistics.”

He concluded: “Al-Hilal are the third-worst team in terms of crossing accuracy this season, behind Neom and Al-Akhdoud, which proves how bad things are under the Italian manager.”