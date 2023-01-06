Al-Nassr interested in Real Madrid outcast Eden Hazard as they look to strengthen squad around Ronaldo

After signing Crisiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr are reportedly on the hunt for more European stars, identifying Eden Hazard as a player to bolster the squad.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hazard has been linked with a Madrid exit for almost a year now; the winger's career has never really taken off at the Bernabeu. And Al-Nassr appear ready to capitalize, reportedly interested in signing Hazard this summer, according to Football Mercato. There's already a link between hazard and the club. Manager Rudi Garcia handed Hazard his debut at Lille and developed him into a promising young winger.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Nassr have been looking for more Europeans to join Ronaldo. Numerous names have been tossed around, including Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets and Marcelo. But this one appears to be the first real concrete connection. Hazard's contract expires in 2024, and Al-Nassr can certainly afford his salary.

WHAT THEY SAID? Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti backed Hazard after the winger turned in a tepid performance against Cacereno in the Copa Del Rey on Tuesday. "I liked [Hazard]. It's difficult to evaluate players individually, it was impossible to play," he said.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAZARD? The winger figures to play sparingly for Madrid over the coming months, with his only appearances likely to come in cup competitions.