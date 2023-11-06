Al-Ittihad lose again! Karim Benzema and Co. suffer shock AFC Champions League defeat to Iraqi side as pressure mounts on Nuno Espirito Santo

Al-Ittihad fell to their second straight defeat as they lost 2-0 to Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in the AFC Champions League.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi side went down 2-0 on Monday in another poor result. Al-Ittihad named a strong team featuring big names such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kane and Diogo Jota but could not manage a goal. The vistors went behind close to the end of the first half via Ali Jassim's finish. They conceded the second via Mohhanad Abdul-Raheem's header past Abdullah Al-Mayouf.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Karim Benzema's side still sit at the top of their Champions League group but Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya are now just two points behind. The result will also increase scrutiny on manager Nuno Espirito Santo who has come under pressure after a winless run in the Saudi Pro League.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Ittihad will face Al-Abha on Friday, November 10 in the Saudi Pro League.