Fans barred! After supporters wreaking havoc caused match to be stopped, Ajax vs Feyenoord will resume without fans

The Dutch Football Federation have announced that the last 35 minutes of the game between Ajax and Feyenoord will be played behind closed doors.

Ajax fans throw flares on pitch

Match suspended

To resume on Wednesday, without fans

WHAT HAPPENED? On Sunday, the Dutch powerhouse Ajax were 3-0 down after 55 minutes as their fierce rivals from Rotterdam humiliated them in front of their home crowd. In Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena, some ardent Ajax supporters threw flames onto the playing surface. Having been put on hold twice, the referee was forced to call time on the game. According to the KNVB, in such situations "a match should preferably be decided on the pitch... the match must then be resumed as soon as possible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Furious Ajax supporters damaged the stadium entrance and engaged in running skirmishes with mounted police using tear gas to disperse the crowd as the violence spilled out from the ground. The deplorable events marked a new low in Ajax's turmoil, which has seen the four-time European Cup champions suffering both on and off the pitch.

AND WHAT'S MORE? As per certain sources, Ajax are currently refusing the solution provided by the Dutch association as they believe the situation is still volatile, while Feyenoord wants the match to resume this week rather than later.

WHAT NEXT? The match will likely resume on Wednesday, September 27 from the time (55 minutes) where it was suspended.