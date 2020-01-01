Ajax star Ziyech to join Chelsea in €40m deal

The attacker is yet to agree personal terms with the Blues and will see out the remainder of the season at his current club

have announced that they have agreed a deal to sell Hakim Ziyech to , with the right-winger set to link up with the Premier League club on July 1.

Frank Lampard's side will pay €40 million (£33m/$43m) for the Dutch-born international, with that fee potentially rising to €44m (£37m/$48m) based on various sporting criteria.

The 26-year-old, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, has yet to agree personal terms with the Blues, but will have plenty of time to do so as he sees out the remainder of the season in Amsterdam.

A statement on Ajax's official website reads: "Ajax and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech.

"The player will join the Premier League club on July 1st 2020 and will finish the season in Amsterdam.

"The clubs have agreed a deal of €40 million euros. This sum could potentially increase to a maximum of €4 million, with variable factors."

138 days of magic left.

Let’s enjoy every single touch… ✨



#𝚆𝚒𝚣𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙾𝚏𝙰𝙼𝚂 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 13, 2020

Chelsea, meanwhile, released a statement of their own, detailing what fans can expect from their new signing.

It reads: "A Moroccan international, Ziyech is a left-footed attacker who is comfortable playing off the right flank and coming inside, as he has often done in recent years to such devastating effect for Ajax, or on the left to attack with width and deliver into the box.

"The 26-year-old possesses awareness on the ball, is technically capable of executing very difficult passes to break down compact defences, and is also a set-piece specialist, particularly with vicious inswingers from the right side.

"He has been a prolific scorer throughout his career, with over 100 goals for club and country."

Ziyech, currently a reigning Eredivisie champion and on course for another title this season, was named Dutch Footballer of the Year last term, won the KNVB Cup and reached the semi-finals of the .

The attacker has scored 49 goals across 160 official matches for Ajax and boasts eight goals and an incredible 21 assists across all competitions in the 2019-20 season so far.

Chelsea return to action following the Premier League's winter break with a home clash against on February 17, while Ajax play a day earlier as they host RKC Waalwijk at the Johan Cruyff Arena.