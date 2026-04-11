Ajax looks set to miss out on its top transfer target for this summer

Ajax fears Takehiro Tomiyasu will leave Amsterdam after the summer, according to transfer expert Mounir Boualin. The club is keen to retain the former Arsenal defender.

The Japanese centre-back joined Ajax on a free transfer last winter after years sidelined by persistent injury problems.





Now fully fit, he has immediately impressed, prompting Ajax to conclude he will be impossible to keep beyond the summer.

Not only will Tomiyasu have his pick of suitors this summer, but his salary demands are also likely to exceed Ajax’s limits.

Should the Dutch record champions miss out on Tomiyasu, they plan to invest heavily in a new left-back, with Owen Wijndal now outside their plans.

Boualin adds that Ajax will pursue Oleksandr Zinchenko if the terms are favourable, but the club prefers an immediately available alternative, given the Ukrainian’s ongoing cruciate ligament injury.