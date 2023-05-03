Agree or disagree: Lionel Messi should follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia after PSG chaos

As his disappointing spell in Paris draws to a close, should the Argentine consider venturing outside of Europe?

Lionel Messi is reportedly set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, with the club deciding against extending his contract after his unsolicited trip to Saudi Arabia.

It is believed that the 35-year-old travelled to the Middle East as part of his duties as a tourism ambassador, but he had not been given approval to leave by PSG bosses.

So where next for Messi? A homecoming at Barcelona has been mooted, but it appears unlikely that they will be able to afford his salary amid their ongoing financial problems.

Al-Hilal have also reportedly registered their interest in Messi, who could receive an even greater pay packet than Cristiano Ronaldo is on at Al-Nassr if he decides to join the Saudi Arabian side.

Messi has achieved everything in the game after his 2022 World Cup success with Argentina, and seems to have suffered a loss of motivation in his last few months at PSG, so is time for him to walk away from European football?

