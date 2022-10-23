Agent reveals Arsenal enquired about Calvin Bassey before putting faith in Saliba

Calvin Bassey’s agent has revealed that Arsenal asked about his client over the summer, but ultimately put their faith in William Saliba.

WHAT HAPPENED? The right call appears to have been made at Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta eager to add more steel to his centre-half unit in the last transfer window. Big-money additions were considered, with Bassey fitting the mould at 22 years of age and having starred for Rangers, but the Nigeria international ended up joining Ajax as Arsenal welcomed Saliba back into their squad following a number of productive loan spells.

WHAT THEY SAID: A representative of Bassey’s agency, Unique Sports Group, has told OwnGoalNigeria: “Arsenal contacted us and we let Rangers know, but they did not follow up. We also had interest from Aston Villa and West Ham, but in the end, Ajax presented the best offer not in terms of money, but for his development as they promised regular employment.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bassey spent two years at Rangers, taking in 50 appearances and helping them to the 2022 Europa League final, but he is now gracing a Champions League stage at Ajax.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal have had no need for Bassey, as Saliba impresses alongside Gabriel Magalhaes, with the Gunners piecing together a settled side that has allowed them to hit top spot in the Premier League table.