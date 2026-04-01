Valencia are considering a new deal with Egyptian side Al Ahly to bolster their squad during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Numerous media reports have suggested that Al Ahly midfielder Aliou Diang has signed a contract to join Valencia on a free transfer.

However, according to the Spanish newspaper Estadio Deportivo, Valencia’s goalkeeping position needs reinforcing for next season.

It added, citing the On Time Sports network, that Al Ahly goalkeeper Mostafa Shobir is among the Spanish club’s targets.

The newspaper noted that Deportivo Alavés goalkeeper Antonio Cevilla and Real Oviedo goalkeeper Aaron Escandell are among the leading names being considered by Valencia.

These reports come in the wake of Mustafa Shubair’s impressive performance in goal for the Egyptian national team against Spain in Tuesday’s friendly, which ended in a goalless draw.