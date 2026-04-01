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After Diang, Valencia are eyeing a new signing from Al Ahly

Transfers
M. Shobeir
Valencia
Al Ahly SC
A. Dieng
Egypt
Spain
Mali

Will the Spanish club be able to seal the deal this summer?

Valencia are considering a new deal with Egyptian side Al Ahly to bolster their squad during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Numerous media reports have suggested that Al Ahly midfielder Aliou Diang has signed a contract to join Valencia on a free transfer.

However, according to the Spanish newspaper Estadio Deportivo, Valencia’s goalkeeping position needs reinforcing for next season.

It added, citing the On Time Sports network, that Al Ahly goalkeeper Mostafa Shobir is among the Spanish club’s targets.

The newspaper noted that Deportivo Alavés goalkeeper Antonio Cevilla and Real Oviedo goalkeeper Aaron Escandell are among the leading names being considered by Valencia.

LaLiga
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Premier League
Al Ahly SC crest
Al Ahly SC
AHL
Smouha SC crest
Smouha SC
SMO

These reports come in the wake of Mustafa Shubair’s impressive performance in goal for the Egyptian national team against Spain in Tuesday’s friendly, which ended in a goalless draw.

Read also: Shobir: We drew with Spain in the style of El Matador

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