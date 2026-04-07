After a 101-day absence... Liverpool star backs the team ahead of the clash with Paris

Liverpool have received some good news ahead of their eagerly anticipated clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals tomorrow, Wednesday, after Swedish striker Alexander Isak took part in training as normal at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday.

Isaac (26) returned to action last week after recovering from a broken leg sustained during the clash with Tottenham Hotspur last December, an injury that kept him sidelined for 101 days.

Despite his return, manager Arne Slot opted to leave “Britain’s record signing” out of the squad that lost in the FA Cup quarter-finals to Manchester City last Saturday, preferring to keep him in Merseyside to continue building up his fitness levels.

It appears that Slott’s plan has paid off, as Isak is part of the squad travelling to play the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at the Parc des Princes. Liverpool announced a squad of 21 players who have already left John Lennon Airport for the French capital, Paris, with the Swedish striker at the top of the list.

Liverpool’s travelling squad is as follows:

Gomez, Van Dijk, Konaté, Kirkes, Wirtz, Soboslai, Isak, McAllister, Salah, Keita, Jones, Jakpo, Ikitike, Mamardashvili, Robertson, Woodman, Frimpong, Gravenberch, Nion, Ngomouha, Meschour.