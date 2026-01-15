How to buy Africa Cup of Nations Final 2026 tickets: Senegal vs. Morocco, date, prices & more

The Africa Cup of Nations has been a spectacle from start to finish; drama, passion, and unforgettable moments at every turn. Now, it all comes down to this. The final chapter is here.

Two of Africa’s finest nations stand one match away from immortality, ready to give everything for continental glory and lift the most coveted trophy in African football.

Want to witness history being made? Let GOAL guide you to securing your seat for the AFCON final and experience African football at its absolute peak.

What teams are qualified for the AFCON Finals?

The intensity hasn’t let up in AFCON 2025, and the drama reaches its peak as only two nations remain: Senegal and Morocco.

After thrilling semi-finals, Senegal triumphed over Egypt, and Morocco overcame Nigeria in heart-stopping encounters, setting the stage for the ultimate showdown.

Now, the spotlight is on the grand finale: Senegal vs Morocco, a battle for glory, history, and the coveted AFCON trophy. Meanwhile, Egypt and Nigeria will clash for third place, each fighting to end the tournament on a high.

When is the AFCON Final?

Date Match Location Tickets Jan 17, 2026 Egypt vs. Nigeria (3rd Place) Mohamed V Stadium - Casablanca Tickets Jan 18, 2026 Senegal vs. Morocco (Final) Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah - Rabat Tickets

How to buy AFCON Final tickets?

Tickets for the AFCON 2025 final follow a tiered pricing structure that reflects the monumental stakes of the tournament’s finale.

Official prices from CAF for this stage start at 200 MAD (≈ $22 USD) for Category 3 seating, providing an accessible entry point for fans eager to witness the continent’s best in action. For those seeking better views, Category 2 tickets are priced at 400 MAD (≈ $43 USD), while the most prestigious Category 1 seats cost 600 MAD (≈ $65 USD).

The intensity of the final, featuring Senegal and Morocco, along with the battle for third place between Egypt and Nigeria, has created unprecedented demand. Tickets for these matches are expected to sell out rapidly on the official portal, with fans scrambling to secure their spot at the iconic stadium.

For those who miss out on the initial release, secondary platforms such as SeatPick, StubHub and Ticombo offer a second chance to attend. However, it’s important to prepare for higher prices, as tickets on these exchanges can rise well above face value, reflecting the historic significance of the AFCON 2025 finale.

Can I buy last-minute tickets for the AFCON Final?

Secondary platforms like SeatPick, StubHub and Ticombo can be a strategic alternative for securing tickets once official CAF channels sell out. However, navigating the secondary market for the final and third-place matches requires extra diligence to ensure your matchday experience goes smoothly.

Always compare prices across different sites and check seller guarantees to confirm ticket authenticity. Keep in mind that tickets on secondary platforms are subject to fluctuating prices based on availability, often spiking as kickoff approaches for high-stakes matches.

With demand at an all-time high, these crucial fixtures can sell out almost instantly, so it’s important to act fast once you find a suitable option.

Where is the AFCON Final being played?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2025 (AFCON 2025) took place across six host cities in Morocco, utilizing nine stadiums that have either been newly built or upgraded to meet international standards. The tournament featured matches from the group stage all the way through to the final, providing world-class facilities for both players and fans.

Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (Al Rabat) - 68,700

Moulay Hassan Stadium (Al Rabat) - 22,000

El Barid Stadium (Al Rabat) - 18,000

Olympic Annexe Stadium (Al Rabat) - 21,000

Ibn Batouta Stadium (Tangier) - 75,000

Mohammed V Stadium (Casablanca) - 45,000

Adrar Stadium (Agadir) - 45,000

Marrakech Stadium (Marrakech) - 45,000

Fez Stadium (Fez) - 45,000