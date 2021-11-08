AFF Suzuki Cup: Malaysia squad, fixtures, results, table, TV schedule and online streams

Ooi Kin Fai
Nov 08, 2021 13:08+00:00
Goal

Goal takes a look at when Harimau Malaya will be in action at the upcoming AFF Championship and who will be there

A promising start to the joint 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifying campaign raised hopes that Malaysia would be able to advance to the third round of the qualification process for the very first time, but the enforced break due to Covid-19 outbreak, as well as the loss of home-ground advantage put paid to those dreams.

Yet finishing third in the group behind United Arab Emirates and Vietnam, who are both far higher in the FIFA rankings, should not be seen as small feat with perennial Southeast Asian giants Thailand twice being handed defeats by Tan Cheng Hoe's men.

The last edition which was Tan's debut tournament being the head coach saw the team going all the way to the final only to be narrowly ousted by Vietnam and there will be renewed hopes with the players having three more years of experience under their belt.

Article continues below

Drawn in Group B, which is widely seen as the easier of the two groups, Malaysia will once again lock horns with Vietnam and then there's the tasty encounter against Indonesia in the mix as well.

A minimum final appearance would be expected of Tan and his side, with many hoping that the team will be able to match the glory days of 2010.

  1. SUZUKI CUP GROUP B TABLE
  2. SUZUKI CUP GROUP B FIXTURES  
  3. MALAYSIA SQUAD
  4. HOW TO WATCH MALAYSIA AT THE SUZUKI CUP
  5. MALAYSIA RESULTS
  6. MORE READING

Suzuki Cup Group B table

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
1 Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Cambodia 0 0 0 0 0 0
5 Laos 0 0 0 0 0 0

Suzuki Cup Group B fixtures

Date / Time Match TV channel
December 6 Cambodia vs Malaysia Astro
December 6 Laos vs Vietnam Astro
December 9 Malaysia vs Laos Astro
December 9 Indonesia vs Cambodia Astro
December 12 Laos vs Indonesia Astro
December 12 Vietnam vs Malaysia Astro
December 15 Indonesia vs Vietnam Astro
December 15 Cambodia vs Laos Astro
December 19 Vietnam vs Cambodia Astro
December 19 Malaysia vs Indonesia Astro

Malaysia squad

Name Team Position
Farizal Marlias Johor Darul Ta'zim Goalkeeper
Khairulazhan Khalid Selangor Goalkeeper
Samuel Somerville Penang Goalkeeper
Khairul Fahmi Che Mat Melaka United Goalkeeper
Syahmi Safari Selangor Defender
Matthew Davies Johor Darul Ta'zim Defender
Aidil Zafuan Johor Darul Ta'zim Defender
La'Vere Corbin-Ong Johor Darul Ta'zim Defender
Adam Nor Azlin Johor Darul Ta'zim Defender
Dion Cool Midtyjlland Defender
Rizal Ghazali Kedah Darul Aman Defender
Irfan Zakaria Kuala Lumpur City Defender
Dominic Tan  Police Tero Defender
Nazmi Faiz Johor Darul Ta'zim Midfielder
Syamer Kutty Abba Johor Darul Ta'zim Midfielder
Baddrol Bakhtiar Kedah Darul Aman Midfielder
Mukhairi Ajmal Selangor Midfielder
Nor Azam Azih Sri Pahang Midfielder
Liridon Krasniqi Odisha Midfielder
Faisal Halim Terengganu Midfielder
Akhyar Rashid Johor Darul Ta'zim Attacker
Mohamadou Sumareh Johor Darul Ta'zim Attacker
Arif Aiman Johor Darul Ta'zim Attacker
Safawi Rasid Johor Darul Ta'zim Attacker
Syafiq Ahmad Johor Darul Ta'zim Attacker
Guilherme de Paula Johor Darul Ta'zim Attacker
Luqman Hakim Kortrijk Attacker

How to watch Malaysia at the Suzuki Cup
TV channel Astro
LIVE streaming Astro Go

Malaysia national team results

2021

Date Match Competition
Oct 9 Uzbekistan 5-1 Malaysia International Friendly
Oct 6 Jordan 4-0 Malaysia International Friendly
Jun 15 Thailand 0-1 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
Jun 11 Malaysia 1-2 Vietnam World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
Jun 3 UAE 4-0 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
May 28 Bahrain 2-0 Malaysia International Friendly
May 23 Kuwait 4-1 Malaysia International Friendly

2019

Date Match Competition
Nov 19 Malaysia 2-0 Indonesia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
Nov 14 Malaysia 2-1 Thailand World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
Nov 9 Malaysia 1-0 Tajikistan International Friendly
Oct 10 Vietnam 1-0 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
Oct 5  Malaysia 6-0 Sri Lanka International Friendly
Sep 10 Malaysia 1-2 UAE World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
Sep 5 Indonesia 2-3 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
Aug 30 Malaysia 0-1 Jordan International Friendly
Jun 11 Malaysia 5-1 Timor Leste World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
Jun 7 Malaysia 7-1 Timor Leste World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
Jun 2 Malaysia 2-0 Nepal Internatinonal Friendly
Mar 23 Malaysia 2-1 Afghanistan Airmarine Cup
Mar 20 Malaysia 0-1 Singapore Airmarine Cup

More reading