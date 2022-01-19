Afcon 2021 last 16: Qualified teams, fixtures & permutations explained

Afcon 2021 is headed towards the knockout stage, with some of the big names still in the running for gold.

There have also been a few shocks already, with heavyweights Ghana being eliminated, while a few of the relatively smaller teams are still in contention to qualify.

GOAL takes a look at the qualified teams, permutations and fixtures for Afcon 2021 last 16.

Last updated: January 19

Afcon 2021: Which teams have qualified for the last 16?

Winners and runners-up from each of the six groups qualify for the last 16 of Afcon 2021. They are joined by the four best-ranked third-place teams.

Cameroon and Burkina Faso advanced from Group A, while Senegal and Guinea progressed from Group B. Morocco and Gabon qualified from Group C, while Nigeria booked their place in the last 16 after winning their opening two Group D matches.

Afcon 2021 group winners & runners-up

Group Winners Runners-up A Cameroon Burkina Faso B Senegal Guinea C Morocco Gabon D Nigeria TBC E TBC TBC F TBC TBC

Afcon 2021 best third-placed teams

Cape Verde, Malawi and Comoros are among the teams in the running for best third-place finish, with the remainder to be confirmed when the groups conclude.

You can see the ranking of the best third-placed teams in the table below, which will be confirmed when all group games are complete.

Rank Team Group 1 Cape Verde A 2 Malawi B 3 Tunisia F 4 Comoros C 5 Sierra Leone E 6 Guinea-Bissau D

Afcon 2021 last 16 fixtures: Who plays who?

Date Fixture Jan 23 Burkina Faso vs Gabon Jan 23 Nigeria vs 3rd Group B/E/F Jan 24 Guinea vs Runner-up Group F Jan 24 Cameroon vs 3rd Group C/D/E Jan 25 Senegal vs 3rd Group A/D Jan 25 Morocco vs 3rd Group A/B/F Jan 26 Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E Jan 26 Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D

Burkina Faso and Gabon will collide in the last 16, in what was the first knockout game to be confirmed.

Nigeria will face a third-placed team from Group B (Malawi), Group E (Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone or Algeria) or Group F (Gambia, Mali or Tunisia).

Guinea will take on the runners-up from Group F, which will be one of Gambia, Mali or Tunisia, while Cameroon will lock horns with a third-placed team from Group C (Comoros), Group D (Egypt, Guinea-Bissau or Sudan) or Group E (Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone or Algeria).

Senegal, who advanced from Group B as winners, will play the third-placed team from Group A (Cape Verde) or Group D (Egypt, Guinea-Bissau or Sudan). Group C winners Morocco will play a third-placed team from Group A (Cape Verde), Group B (Malawi) or Group F (Gambia, Mali or Tunisia).

In the final two last-16 ties, the Group F winner (Gambia, Mali or Tunisia) plays Group E runners-up (Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone or Algeria), while Group E winners (Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone or Algeria) play Group D runners-up (Egypt, Guinea-Bissau or Sudan).

