AFC Wimbledon boss Danny Macklin resigns after hidden bug records sexist and abusive comments

AFC Wimbledon managing director Danny Macklin resigned after being found reportedly making sexist and abusive remarks towards a female co-worker.

A covert recording device in Macklin's office revealed that the managing director described his co-worker and ticketing manager Rebecca Markham as a 'slut' and a 'slag' and even joked about 'murdering' her, according to The Times.

The recording device was placed in Macklin's office by British Army veteran Matthew Wells who worked part-time for the club as security officer.

Macklin was allegedly heard saying, "I f***ing want to put her [Markham] through a f***ing window. I’ve never wanted to kill someone, but I’d like to kill her. F***ing slut. Ah, slut . . . f***ing bitch, I’d like to put her through a f***ing window. “ f***ing want to murder her . . . I f***ing hate her . . . f***ing slag."

The club have responded to the allegations by issuing the following statement:

"AFC Wimbledon strives to be a responsible, inclusive and modern fan-owned club. As such, it takes its obligation to act properly and set an example, as well as its duty of care towards employees and fans, extremely seriously.

"Behaviour such as that being alleged was and is not tolerated, nor is it representative of the culture at AFC Wimbledon.

"Once we became aware of the matter we acted appropriately in accordance with our responsibilities and values to promptly resolve it."

Macklin had previously worked as a chief executive of Leyton Orient, commercial director of Southend United and commercial director at Essex County Cricket Club.