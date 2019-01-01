adidas and Manchester United launch third and final film in 'Fabric of Football series'

adidas and have launched the third and final film in the Fabric of Football series, with The Fabric of Football: Belief. The film gets under the skin of the footballing giant to understand what makes up the unique DNA of the club through the voices of those at its heart; academy players, fans, first-team players and staff.

All of those that feature speak with honesty and passion about what Manchester United means to them, with words from the likes of Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Scott McTominay, Lee O'Connor and Nicky Butt painting a picture from breaking into the academy through to pulling on the first team jersey.

The Fabric of Football is a three-part short film series from adidas with some of the world’s biggest clubs: , Manchester United and CF. The films go behind the scenes with these footballing superpowers, telling their stories and celebrating what makes them who they are.