AC Milan vs Torino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Milan against Torino in Serie A on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

AC Milan have considerable ground to cover as they have dropped down to sixth in Serie A when they welcome Torino at San Siro on Friday.

If Stefano Pioli's weren't already unsettled by a Coppa Italia round of 16 exit at the hands of Torino, Milan suffered a second derby defeat against arch rivals Inter who pipped the defending league champions to the Italian Super Cup.

The Rossoneri are now 18 points adrift leaders Napoli and need to pick their first win in eight games in all competitions in order to fathom a top-four finish, while Torino will look to close the eight-point gap between them and Milan.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

AC Milan vs Torino date & kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Torino Date: February 10, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Feb 11) Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch AC Milan vs Torino on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 1 is showing the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available on BT TV.

In India, the Sports18 network has telecast rights for Serie A, with streaming on JioCinema.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT TV India Sports18 - 1 SD JioCinema

AC Milan team news & squad

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to full training after recovering from an ACL injury, but he is likely to be named on the bench after his long lay off of around eight months.

Meanwhile, first choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Ismael Bennacer and Fikayo Tomori will hope to be fit by the first leg Champions League round of 16 tie against Tottenham.

Rafael Leao would see his way back in the XI to partner Olivier Giroud in attack..

AC Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw; Calabria, Pobega, Tonali, Krunic, Hernandez; Leao, Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Tatarusanu, Vasquez, Mirante Defenders Kalulu, Gabbia, Thiaw, Kjaer, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest, Florenzi Midfielders Tonali, Bakayoko, Pobega, Vranckx, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Diaz, Adli Forwards Giroud, Ibrahimovic, Rebic, Leao, Origi, Messias, Saelemaekers, Roback

Torino team news & squad

Pietro Pellegri has a thigh problem and hence won't make it to his former stomping ground, with Demba Seck and Yann Karamoh competing with Antonio Sanabria to start up front.

Samuele Ricci's recent calf injury sees him join Valentino Lazaro and David Zima in the treatment room, as January signing Ronaldo Vieira is set to fill in for Ricci in midfield.

Torino possible XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Schuurs, Buongiorno, Rodriguez; Aina, Linetty, Vieira, Vojvoda; Miranchuk, Vlasic; Sanabria