AC Milan vs Monza: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream AC Milan against Monza on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

AC Milan will aim to go joint top in Serie A when they welcome Monza to San Siro on Saturday. The Rossoneri are on a three-game winning run after defeating Verona 2-1 last weekend, while the visitor's three-game winning run in the league was stopped by Empoli.

Stefano Pioli's side are within three points of current leaders Napoli, against whom they suffered their only league loss at the same venue this season. However, Milan are struggling in Europe, recently experiencing back-to-back losses against Chelsea.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

AC Milan vs Monza date & kick-off time

Game: AC Milan vs Monza Date: October 22, 2022 Kick-off: 12pm ET / 5pm BST / 9:30pm IST Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch AC Milan vs Monza on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Viewers in the U.S. can also view the game live on ESPN+ and ESPN app.

In the UK, the clash between Verona vs AC Milan can be watched live on BT Sport 2 with live streaming available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports 18 Network has the broadcast rights for Serie A games, with steaming on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. ESPN+ Paramount+, ESPN app UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport website/app India Sports18 - 1 HD Voot Select

AC Milan team news and squad

Pioli has fewer absentees this weekend as Charles De Ketelaere and Simon Kjaer are available for selection on Saturday, while Mike Maignan is also nearing his return as the first-choice goalkeeper has begun to train separately from the main group.

De Ketelaere's return means Yacine Adli - who just made his full debut at the club against Verona - would have to sacrifice his place though the middle.

With an eye on the midweek Champions League fixture against Dinamo Zagreb, Olivier Giroud may be offered a rest, while Alexis Saelemaekers, Davide Calabria, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessandro Florenzi need more time to return to fitness.

Possible AC Milan XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Tomori, Gabbia, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Diaz, De Ketelaere, Leao; Rebic

Position Players Goalkeepers Maignan, Mirante, Tatarusanu Defenders Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Dest, Florenzi, Gabbia, Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Tomori Midfielders Adli, Bakayoko, Bennacer, Diaz, Krunic, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Tonali, Vranckx Forwards De Ketelaere, Giroud, Ibrahimovic, Lazetic, Leao, Messias, Origi, Rebic

Monza team news and squad

Monza midfielder Nicolo Rovella faces a suspension following his sending off in the Empoli defeat. As such, either Andrea Barberis or Mattia Valoti are likely to deputise.

Expect Palladino to make changes, with Christian Gytkjaer supported by Gianluca Caprari and skipper Matteo Pessina in attack in a familiar 3-4-2-1 arrangement.

Possible Monza XI: Di Gregorio; Marlon, Mari, Izzo; Carlos, Sensi, Barberis, Ciurria; Caprari, Pessina; Gytkjaer