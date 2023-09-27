Beginning of the end! AC Milan unveil plans to leave iconic San Siro and move to new 70,000-seater stadium

AC Milan unveiled plans to leave the iconic San Siro and move to a new 70,000 seater stadium further south of the city.

AC Milan to leave San Siro

Has been their home since 1926

Will build new 70,000 seater stadium

WHAT HAPPENED? The Rosonneri has already filed a preliminary urban development proposal to the San Donato Milanese town council for the "San Francesco" area as the first step before submitting a full project plan.

The San Siro has hosted Milan since 1926 but has not undergone any major renovation after the 1990 World Cup despite repeated attempts from them as well as from Inter, their shared tenant of the ground.

In fact, in August, the stadium was deemed a spot of "cultural interest" by a local heritage commission which dismissed all pleas to knock it down which forced the two Italian giants to go ahead with their plans of finding a new ground.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Milan have grand plans for their new stadium. They want to build a new "club museum, an AC Milan store, the Rossoneri's new headquarters, a hotel, and an entertainment district, as well as an Energy Centre for the production of sustainable power."

The long-term goal is to significantly develop the infrastructure hub of the city with the promotion of "sustainable mobility and public transport with improvement works on the existing infrastructure network, which would involve the railway station, the metro station and the road network."

WHAT THEY SAID?: Paolo Scaroni, AC Milan's Chairman, said: "For over four years, we have embarked with conviction on a journey aimed at giving our club one of the best stadiums of the world, which is able to accompany us into a victorious and sustainable future. This represents a preliminary step in the evolution of this process but, at the same time, it is further proof of our ownership's commitment to guaranteeing continuous growth for AC Milan both on and off the pitch."

WHAT NEXT? For the time being both the Milan clubs will continue to use the San Siro Stadium. However, like AC Milan, Inter are also mulling to move to a new home with a site in Assago, currently being considered for the potential new stadium.