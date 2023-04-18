AC Milan interested in Mason Greenwood as Man Utd player eyes transfer abroad

Mason Greenwood is reportedly interested in making a transfer abroad, with AC Milan mulling over a move for the Manchester United forward.

The 21-year-old has not figured for the Red Devils since January 2022 following his arrest on allegations of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.

All criminal charges against Greenwood were dropped on February 2, 2023.

He remains under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025, but he has not been welcomed back into Erik ten Hag’s plans.

There has been talk of loan offers being put to United, and Relevo now reports that Serie A giants Milan are mulling over a summer approach.

The Rossoneri are considering a number of options for the next window, but Greenwood is a player in their thoughts as they seek to reinforce an ageing attacking unit.

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is another target that Milan have their eye on, while there is confidence at San Siro that Portugal international Rafael Leao will sign a new contract.

Several others teams are said to be considering a move for Greenwood, with the one-cap England international eager to get his career back on track – and a move away from the Premier League appeals to him.