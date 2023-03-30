'You talk absolute sh*t!' - Matty Cash lashes out at former Poland international after 'show you care' Aston Villa return rant

Matty Cash lashed out at former Poland international Tomasz Hajto after the pundit criticised the full-back for returning to Aston Villa early.

WHAT HAPPENED? Cash picked up an injury in the ninth minute of Poland's 2024 European Championship qualifier against the Czech Republic last week and had to be replaced by FC Augsburg's Robert Gumny in the right-back position. Although the extent of the injury is not clear at this stage, the 25-year-old chose to return to Aston Villa to continue his recovery. Hajto has come out to question Cash's commitment to the Poland national team, insisting that he should have tried to make himself available for their subsequent clash with Albania on Monday.

The former Poland defender said in an appearance on Cafe Futbol: "I would stay until Monday. I would like to heal at all costs and show the manager that I care. Say: ‘I’m sorry coach, but I’m ready and with Albania, I will be the best on the pitch’. And now we find out that he is packing up and leaving."

Cash responded in a direct Tweet to Hajto, which read: "You Talk absolute 💩 @TomekHajto7."

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cash is one of the key players in Unai Emery's squad at Villa Park and has appeared in 23 Premier League matches this season, starting 18 of them. He has also won 12 caps for Poland to date, scoring once, and had a notable battle with Kylian Mbappe when his country played France in the 2022 World Cup group stage.

WHAT NEXT? Cash remains a doubt ahead of Villa's trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on Saturday, and might be replaced by Ashley Young.