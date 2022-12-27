Aaron Ramsey still 'recovering' from Wales World Cup heartbreak and is yet to return to Nice

Nice coach Lucien Favre has revealed that Aaron Ramsey still has not returned to the club in the wake of Wales' World Cup heartbreak.

Ramsey and Wales crashed out at group stage

Midfielder still absent from Nice training

Favre unsure when he will return

WHAT HAPPENED? Wales crashed out of the competition in Qatar at the group stage on November 29, having picked up one point from three matches. Ramsey has had plenty of time to get back to France with his current club, but they are still waiting on him.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No, he didn't come back," Favre told reporters. "I think the World Cup was hard for him to digest. We'll see after. He was very disappointed with the World Cup. He takes his time to really recover."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramsey joined the French side on a free transfer from Juventus in August. The 32-year-old has made 12 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice, starting five of those.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR NICE? Favre's team, who are unbeaten in seven Ligue 1 matches, are in action on Thursday when they take on Lens.