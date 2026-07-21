Goal.com
LiveVPN
Al Ittihad v Al Wahda: AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport

Translated by

A shocking answer... Will Fabinho return to Al-Ittihad's plans?

Transfers
Fabinho
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Brazil
Saudi Arabia

The Brazilian midfielder delivered three impressive seasons with the Tigers.

Press reports have revealed the truth about Fabinho's future at Al-Ittihad, and whether the Brazilian midfielder features in the club's plans next season under new German head coach Jens Fiessing.

Fabinho's contract expired at the end of last season, and Al-Ittihad made no move to offer him fresh terms. Every sign pointed to a definitive departure.

Fresh reports over the past few hours have hinted at a twist, suggesting the "Tigers" could keep the midfielder around with an offer to extend his stay.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs shot down that news in a post on his official "X" account, insisting it was completely untrue.

Jacobs wrote: "Fabinho is still on his way out of Al-Ittihad, despite the suggestions talking of a new contract. Al-Ittihad are focusing on younger players."

Fabinho arrived from Liverpool in the summer of 2023 and helped fire Al-Ittihad to the Roshn League and King's Cup double the season before last.

Now 32, "Al-Ameed" made 111 appearances over the past three years, scoring 7 goals and providing 9 assists.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google