The Spanish coach resorts to a winning formula in big matches.

Spanish press reports have revealed the outlines of the plan Álvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid’s coach, will rely on in the match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening. Real Madrid host their rivals Bayern in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, and are looking to secure a positive result before playing the return leg next week in Germany. The newspaper “AS” reported hours before the match that Arbeloa has decided not to start Englishman Jude Bellingham in the team’s starting lineup, despite the player being fit. Bellingham returned to action after an injury that kept him out for a long time. He came on as a substitute against Atlético Madrid for 16 minutes, then played 31 minutes against Real Mallorca, and he was expected to start today. Real Madrid are being cautious with Bellingham’s return since he suffered a tear in the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg against Rayo Vallecano last February. ## The formula for big wins “AS” indicated that Arbeloa plans to field the attacking duo Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé, with the quartet Valverde, Thiago Pitarch, Tchouaméni, and Güler in midfield— a setup Arbeloa used to defeat Manchester City and Atlético Madrid. Valverde has the freedom to move between midfield and the flanks, while carrying out defensive duties to support the full-back. Thiago has played a pivotal role since his emergence, despite getting relative rest against Mallorca (he featured in the second half) after shining with the Under-19 national team. Meanwhile, Tchouaméni forms the main holding anchor, and Güler continues to push his case for a starting spot in big matches. ## Read also: The agreement is done.. Zidane achieves his dream after years of waiting Exclusive to Kooora.. What is the truth about Al-Ittihad dispensing with Youssef En-Nesyri? A new scandal.. Did the AFCON final referee receive “high-level orders” after Senegal’s withdrawal?