Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson has joined Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a season-long loan deal for the 2023/24 campaign.

Brenden Aaronson joins Union Berlin on season-long loan

Midfielder could not stop Leeds United from getting relegated last season

American international will play in the Champions League next season

He said on the Bundesliga side's website: "Union's path and the success of the last few years did not go unnoticed in either the USA, Austria or England. Somehow, you always heard something about them. A year ago, I wouldn't have believed that I would be here and able to play in the Champions League with Union. I'm looking forward to the year ahead with joy and confidence and want to help us have another successful season."

