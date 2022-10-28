Concern for USMNT? Turner held out of Arsenal's Europa League loss to PSV with groin injury

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner missed Thursday's Europa League clash with PSV due to a groin injury.

Turner misses Europa League loss

Arteta says goalkeeper felt discomfort

World Cup less than a month away

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said that Turner felt "discomfort" in training on Wednesday, forcing the team to turn to Aaron Ramsdale for the eventual 2-0 loss to PSV. Turner had played all of Arsenal's Europa League matches so far.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Yesterday in training he had some discomfort in his groin, and he tried this morning but he was not well, so Aaron had to play," Arteta said. "We have to assess it, but it did not look like a serious injury".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner has played just four matches since joining Arsenal, with these Europe League appearances vital for a player hoping to start for the U.S. men's national team at the World Cup next month. The former New England Revolution star is expected to compete with Zack Steffen to be the USMNT's starter in Qatar, with Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson also among those hoping to be in the World Cup squad.

WHAT NEXT FOR TURNER AND ARSENAL? The Gunners are set to face Nottingham Forest this weekend, with Ramsdale almost a certainty to start again. After that, Arsenal will wrap up the Europa League group stage against FC Zurich in what could be Turner's return to the field.