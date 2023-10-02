'I'm not humble' - Roma Boss Jose Mourinho tells critics to remember his achievements despite Italian side's horrorshow Serie A start to the campaign

Jose Mourninho acknowledges Roma's poor start to the campaign, but asks critics to remember his achievements as he looks for season turnaround.

Mourinho reacts to Roma form

Claims he isn't humble

Talks about achievements

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese manager's side defeated Frosinone on Sunday, with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Lorenzo Pellegrini, to go back on the winning track. Before the game on Saturday, the Portuguese manager had only one victory in six league games, which was the worst start to a season in his career and raised concerns about his future with the team.

Speaking with Sky Sports Italia Monday, the 60-year-old responded to his critics.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I have to agree with those who say I’m not humble. But I have some deeds. Winning the Champions League with FC Porto is obviously a super feat, with 9 Portuguese players in the 11 who played in the final, with 7 players who a year earlier had not played a single game in the Champions League. It was a great achievement. But there are others because if I was lucky enough to work with great teams and with large budgets, I also had the difficulty of working with teams where winning is a miracle. I won with Manchester United a European and a half; with Rome, I also won a half-European cup," explained the Portuguese coach to Sky Sports Italia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho also outlined some of the guidelines regulating his coaching career and that he never forgets where he came from. "The genius was a professor I had in college who once advised me, 'Never forget that you will not be a coach of football players, but of men, boys who play football.' There is no menu or secret; it's just a matter of being yourself and empathizing with others around me at work. Being critical, demanding, upfront, and honest are all aspects of empathy."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho's side will be in action when they take on Servette in the Europa League on Thursday, October 5.