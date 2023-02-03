LA Galaxy boss Vanney optimistic about Araujo's Barcelona move as defender remains in transfer limbo

LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney says that he expects Julian Araujo's future to be decided soon as FIFA review his proposed transfer to Barcelona.

Vanney has optimism over deal

Araujo trained alone on Thursday

Transfer proposal submitted 18 seconds late

WHAT HAPPENED? Araujo trained on his own on Thursday as he remained in transfer limbo as he awaits FIFA's decision on his club future. Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany claimed a computing error prevented the deal from arriving on time, with the proposal instead being submitted 18 seconds late. Vanney, meanwhile, believes the whole thing should be sorted soon with a resolution that should make all involved happy.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The only update that I have is it is in FIFA’s hands to review the process that was underway or completed or however they’re going to determine that,” Vanney said Thursday. “They’ll give their ruling once they go through that process, so we’re all kind of in a wait-and-see.

“I think this is the second window that we’ve had some interaction with them about Julian. Pretty late in the window, did the discussion about what a deal would actually look like start to get really clearer and negotiated. It was over the last 3-4 days where those discussions started to pick up and get momentum. Things started to happen fast, hence the reason it came down to the wire. He’s clearly someone they’ve had on their radar because in previous windows they’ve poked around and asked about him.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: The manager added: “We have optimism for Jules and for the whole thing to get done, but we don’t until the actual review has been done. My understanding is, it is officially with [FIFA] now and that wasn’t the case yesterday. I imagine they have more than one of these that they’re looking through. Within 24 hours, we should have an indication.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Should the move go through, Araujo would link up with Barcelona B, where he would play under Mexican legend Rafa Marquez. He would also, however, be seen as a backup for the first team that could be called upon if needed.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCA? As all involved wait for a resolution, Barca are looking ahead to a match against Sevilla on Sunday.