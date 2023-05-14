36 and counting! Erling Haaland celebrates adding to Premier League tally against Everton by scribbling over commemorative football boots

Erling Haaland celebrated his goal in Manchester City's win against Everton by updating the tally on his commemorative boots.

Haaland scored in win against Everton

Has 36 Premier League goals to his name

Wrote over special boots to update tally

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker scored the second goal in his side's 3-0 win at Goodison Park on Sunday, taking his tally to 36 in the Premier League. Haaland was wearing special boots with the number 35 on them to mark his record for most goals in a single Premier League campaign. After adding yet another to his name, he rectified the figure by crossing out the five and replacing it with a six.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland, who has scored an awesome 52 goals in all competitions in his debut season at City, will hope to keep them coming as he looks to help fire the reigning English champions to another Premier League title success. Pep Guardiola's team are top of the table with just three games left -and the coach reminded their supporters that they are just two wins away from claiming the crown.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Haaland and his co-stars will attempt to secure a place in the Champions League final when they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday.