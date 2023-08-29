Arsenal and Man City players dominate 2023 PFA Premier League Team of the Year with Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard among those included

Arsenal and Manchester City saw a combined nine players included in the 2023 PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Premier League team of the year revealed

Arsenal & Man City stars make up most of XI

WSL and EFL players also honoured at event

WHAT HAPPENED? The two sides' tussle for the title dominated the headlines last season and it was little surprise to see the likes of Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka - who won the Young Player of the Year award earlier in the night - honoured at the glitzy ceremony in Manchester.

2023 PFA PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE YEAR IN FULL: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal); Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), William Saliba (Arsenal), John Stones (Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Manchester City); Rodri (Manchester City) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal); Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2023 PFA WSL Team of the Year was also unveiled on Tuesday night, with Lionesses stars Mary Earps and Rachel Daly among those included. The best players in the Championship, League One and League Two were honoured as well, with the XIs voted for by their fellow professionals.

2023 PFA WSL TEAM OF THE YEAR IN FULL: Mary Earps (Manchester United); Ona Batlle (Manchester United), Maya Le Tissier (Manchester United), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Rafaelle Souza (Arsenal); Frida Maanum (Arsenal), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City); Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Bunny Shaw (Manchester City), Sam Kerr (Chelsea)