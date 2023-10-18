MLS Cup 2023 playoffs bracket: Teams, fixtures, results & complete guide

As it stands, on October 18, seven of the nine teams in the Eastern Conference have been confirmed heading into the final game week. In the Western Conference, there have been six confirmations so far with the bottom three spots open for capture.
A total of 18 teams will vie for MLS Cup, with several booking their spots in the postseason at the last possible moment. But, as we all know, it's anyone's game at this time of year as everyone has a chance to lift MLS' ultimate prize.
Here's a closer look at the MLS playoff schedule, format and bracket as the quest for MLS Cup begins.
What is the MLS playoff format?
The MLS playoffs feature a total of 18 teams, seven from both the Eastern and Western Conferences directly qualify for Round One of the playoffs. While the bottom two of both conferences will play against each other in a single elimination Wild Card Playoff. Round One will be a best-of-three clash where Seed 1 will play Seed 8 and so on for the other seeds.
The winners of the Round One contest will advance to the Conference Semifinals, which will be a single-legged affair with the higher seed hosting the game. The same will be the format for the Conference Final and the MLS Cup Final.
Which teams qualified for the MLS playoffs?
Place
Eastern Conference
Western Conference
1
FC Cincinnati
St. Louis City
2
Orlando City
LAFC
3
Philadelphia Union
Seattle Sounders
4
Columbus Crew
Houston Dynamo
5
New England Revolution
Real Salt Lake
6
Atlanta United
Vancouver Whitecaps
7
Nashville FC
|TBC
|8
|TBC
|TBC
|9
|TBC
|TBC
When is the MLS Cup final?
The MLS Cup final is scheduled for December 9.
Hosting rights will go to whichever team had the best regular season finish, with FC Cincinnati in the best spot to host after claiming the Supporters' Shield. As a result, the club would host the MLS Cup, should they make it that far.
What channels will the MLS Cup playoffs be on?
Thanks to the deal struck between tech conglomerate Apple and MLS at the start of the season, Apple TV has had the rights to telecast matches in MLS and MLS Next Pro, as well as the Leagues Cup. The same will be the case for the MLS Cup Playoffs.
WATCH MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER WITH THE MLS SEASON PASS ON APPLE TV
MLS Playoff schedule
Wild Card Playoff
Date
Match
Time
TV Channel
October 25
Eastern Conference: SEED 8 vs SEED 9
TBC
October 26
Western Conference: SEED 8 vs SEED 9
TBC
Round One (Eastern Conference)
Date (Match 1/2/3)
Match
Time
TV Channel
TBC
FC Cincinnati vs Wild Card
TBC
TBC
Seed 4 vs Seed 5
TBC
TBC
Seed 3 vs Seed 6
TBC
TBC
Orlando City vs Seed 7
TBC
Round One (Western Conference)
Date (Match 1/2/3)
Match
Time
TV Channel
TBC
St Louis City vs Wild Card
TBC
TBC
Seed 4 vs Seed 5
TBC
TBC
Seed 3 vs Seed 6
TBC
TBC
Seed 2 vs Seed 7
TBC
Conference Semifinals
Date
Match
Time
TV Channel
TBC
TBC vs TBC (Eastern Conference)
TBC
TBC
TBC vs TBC (Eastern Conference)
TBC
TBC
TBC vs TBC (Western Conference)
TBC
TBC
TBC vs TBC (Western Conference)
TBC
Conference Final
DATE
Match
TIME
TV Channel
December 2
TBC vs TBC (Eastern Conference)
TBC
December 2
TBC vs TBC (Western Conference)
TBC
MLS Cup
Date
Match
Time
TV CHANNEL
November 5
TBC vs TBC
TBC