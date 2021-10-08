2011-2021: Guam to Sri Lanka - What are India's worst results in the last 11 years?

India are off to a horrific start in the SAFF Championship 2021 as they are yet to win a single game.

After being held to a 1-1 draw by a 10-man Bangladesh on October 4, Igor Stimac's side faltered once again against 205th-ranked Sri Lanka on Thursday as the Blue Tigers stumbled to a goalless draw.

India are the highest-ranked team in the competition and have won it a record seven times. But the ongoing campaign has been one of their worst performances since 2013 when they had lost to Nepal and drew against Bangladesh in the group stage and qualified for the semifinals as Group runners-up behind Nepal.

The draw against Sri Lanka is their worst result in the last 11 years as they have never lost or drawn against a team who are ranked below 200. In 2015, India were held to two goalless draws by Nepal and their average rank in that year was 192.

In 2021, this was the third time that India failed to win against a team who are ranked below 150 in the FIFA rankings. Before Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the SAFF Championship, India were held to a 1-1 draw by Nepal in an international friendly in September. 2015 was the last time India encountered a similar result when they were held by Nepal twice and lost to Guam in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Article continues below

Here, we take a look at the Blue Tigers' worst results in the last 11 years. It has to be noted that teams ranked 150 or below are considered.

What are India's worst results in the last 11 years?