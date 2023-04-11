1.5 MILLION tickets! 2023 Women's World Cup on course to smash sales record with 100 days to go until kick-off

The 2023 Women's World Cup looks set to comfortably break sales records with organisers saying they are on course to sell 1.5 million tickets.

100 days until 2023 World Cup

Organisers predict record sales

Braced for exceptional tournament in summer

WHAT HAPPENED? With 100 days to go until the first ball is kicked at the 2023 Women's World Cup, the tournament fever is most definitely kicking in and fans couldn't be more excited. As per BBC Sport, Organisers say they are on course to sell a record 1.5 million tickets for the tournament being held in Australia and New Zealand, with around 650,000 having been sold already.

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura has said: "Fifa's mission is to organise the biggest and best Women's World Cup in history this year."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On top of the record-breaking ticket sale projection, it is expected that the World Cup will bring in a television audience of two billion viewers throughout the month-long tournament, which will showcase the very best of talent in women's football right now. European champions England kick off their tournament against Haiti on 22 July, with the pressure on to follow up the success of their Euro 2022 triumph, while reigning World Cup winners the United States will begin their latest campaign against Vietnam the following day.

Tournament hosts Australia face the Republic of Ireland in their World Cup opener on 20 July, with the game being moved out of the 45,500 Sydney Football Stadium and into a bigger venue in order to meet the demand for tickets.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Eight sides will make their World Cup debuts down in Australia and New Zealand, including the Republic of Ireland, in what looks set to be a spectacular sporting event.

Tickets are still on sale for those wanting to attend, with April 11 marking the final chance for fans to secure their seats to the tournament. The final ticket sales phase will launch at 12:00pm AEST at fifa.com/tickets.

Tickets are available across the entire tournament, with single match passes available and starting at AUD/NZD$20 for adults and AUD/NZD$10 for children.

WHAT NEXT? In what promises to be an excellent World Cup warm-up, England take on Australia on 11 April in a friendly at the Gtech Community Stadium.