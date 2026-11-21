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Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno has opened up about the controversial decision to disallow an Erling Haaland goal during the Cottagers' resilient draw at Manchester City. The German shot-stopper admitted he was anxious for technology to side with him after a heavy collision with the Norwegian striker.

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Controversy at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City’s recent struggles continued on Saturday as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by a disciplined Fulham side. The visitors took a shock lead in the 16th minute when Rodrigo Muniz finished off a brilliant counterattack to stun the home crowd. While Elliot Anderson eventually levelled the scoring with a thunderous second-half volley, the primary talking point revolved around a first-half incident involving Haaland and Leno that saw a potential City equaliser chalked off by referee Thomas Bramall.

The incident occurred shortly after Fulham's opener when Haaland appeared to have bundled the ball into the net following a scramble in the six-yard box. However, the official ruled that Leno had established control of the ball before the striker made contact.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, Leno offered a candid perspective on the moment, stating: "I had the ball in my hands. I had the feeling I controlled the ball and Haaland crashed into me and slid into me. It was a wet pitch. I was hoping VAR doesn’t overturn it. For me it was a foul. Hopefully the referee made the right decision."

Physics of the Haaland Collision

The conditions at the Etihad played a significant role in the collision, with a slick surface making it difficult for players to decelerate in tight spaces. Leno explained that the combination of the weather and Haaland’s physical profile made the situation particularly precarious for a goalkeeper positioned on his own goal line.

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Reflecting on the technical aspects of the challenge, Leno noted: "The pitch was very quick and Haaland came with a lot of speed. I was on the line. Every unbalanced moment can push me into the goal. Haaland made me go into the goal." Despite the pressure from the City attack, the decision stood after a brief check, ensuring Fulham maintained their lead heading into the interval.

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The result leaves City searching for answers, as their build-up play lacked its usual incisiveness and their defensive transitions appeared vulnerable to the pace of the London club's forwards throughout the ninety minutes.

Defending the Goalkeepers' Union

Leno also took a moment to praise former Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart, who has become a prominent voice in football media. The Fulham man suggested that pundits who have played the position offer a necessary layer of nuance to debates regarding fouls on goalkeepers, which are often misunderstood by those who have only played in outfield roles.

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The former Arsenal man concluded by highlighting the importance of specialised insight in these high-pressure moments. Leno remarked: "I saw Joe Hart is defending the goalkeepers really well. I really like listening to him because it’s a different point of view. A lot of people don’t understand being a goalkeeper. Hopefully he’ll support me."