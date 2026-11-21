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Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa has opened up on the motivational tactics used to inspire his side to a historic 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The result brought an end to a demoralising 20-match losing streak against the Citizens, the longest such run in the history of English football.

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Arbeloa challenges the weight of history

In the lead-up to Saturday’s clash, the statistical mountain facing Fulham seemed insurmountable. Manchester City had won the previous 20 meetings between the two clubs across all competitions, a record stretch of dominance that suggested another home victory was inevitable. However, Arbeloa refused to let the ghosts of past failures haunt his current squad.

"It wasn't easy," Arbeloa admitted when reflecting on his pre-match preparations. "After the international break it's never easy, especially coming here. I told them we lost the 20 games before, we're not playing those 20 games. If we believe we can beat them. If we fight for every ball and play with character and personality, we'll have the chance to beat them."

"They believed and played so well. I am happy with a point but would prefer three. I'm so happy with our performance - how we played and pressed them. We came here thinking we can beat them and not just defending. We could have scored one or two more. I'm so proud of the players," he told BBC Sport.

Muniz shines as City feel the pressure

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The visitors took a shock lead in the 16th minute when Rodrigo Muniz found space in the box to fire home after being set up by former City youngster Oscar Bobb. While Elliot Anderson eventually levelled for the hosts with a powerful second-half volley, Arbeloa was quick to praise the impact of his Brazilian striker, who had been patiently waiting for a consistent run in the first team.

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"I'm so happy for him," Arbeloa noted regarding Muniz’s goal-scoring contribution. "He was waiting for the opportunity and working hard. It will be the same for any of the players. We're playing with more or less the same XI and building a good team. I have 23 amazing players. Rodrigo scored an amazing goal. He was pressing and helping in defence."

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He added: "We are fighters. We were on the right track even when we were losing. The players always believed in our idea. We never changed how we wanted to play. We need to win games but if we play like we did today we will win so many games."

Controversy at the Etihad

Despite Fulham’s resilience, the match was not without its flashpoints. Manchester City thought they had equalised early in the first half through Erling Haaland, but the goal was wiped out after referee Tom Bramall judged that the striker had illegally dispossessed Bernd Leno.

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It was a highly controversial decision involving Haaland that left the home support fuming, especially as replays suggested the German goalkeeper might not have had full control of the ball. "I didn't see it," Arbeloa explained when questioned about the disallowed Haaland strike. "Leno told me it was a clear foul. For me, that's not the point today.

The point is how we played here." The draw leaves Manchester City trailing league leaders Arsenal by five points, while Fulham will take immense confidence from ending a hoodoo that had lasted since September 2011. While Arbeloa’s men have dropped more points from winning positions than almost anyone else in the top flight this term, this specific performance suggested a new-found maturity.