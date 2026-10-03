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Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates 45th birthday by gifting himself new Ferrari F80 as he continues AC Milan role
A luxury gift for the Milan icon
There are few figures in world football who command as much attention as Ibrahimovic, and his 45th birthday has been no exception. The former striker, known for his love of high-performance machinery, decided to mark the day by purchasing a Ferrari F80. This latest acquisition continues a long-standing tradition for the Swede, who frequently celebrates personal milestones with rare and expensive supercars. Fans across social media were quick to react to the news, with some jokingly suggesting that Zlatan is not driving the Ferrari, the Ferrari is driving Zlatan.
Despite his legendary status, Ibrahimovic's current role has occasionally been a source of confusion for the Rossoneri faithful. While many view him as a club executive, his official capacity is that of a Senior Advisor to RedBird Capital and Gerry Cardinale. This distinction is crucial, as Zlatan operates as a super-consultant for the ownership group rather than a traditional director focused solely on day-to-day Milanese operations. He is a trusted confidant for Cardinale, providing a bridge between the American investors and the complex world of European football.
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Balancing duties and influence
Ibrahimovic’s involvement with the club remains strategic rather than operational. He has been instrumental in high-level decisions, including the selection of the head coach and sporting director, but he rarely interferes with the autonomy of the coaching staff. For instance, he recently returned to the Milanello training ground after a six-month absence, appearing just before a crucial match against Benfica. This hands-off approach ensures that figures like Ruben Amorim can manage the squad without feeling the weight of Ibrahimovic’s massive personality on a daily basis, as noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.
His influence, however, extends far beyond the confines of Milanello. Ibrahimovic remains a prominent voice in the global game, often weighing in on the biggest debates in the sport. In a recent segment with the media, the former Barcelona man showed he still keeps a close eye on his old clubs. When asked about his predictions for the current campaign, he firmly backed Barcelona to secure both the La Liga title and the Champions League trophy under Hansi Flick.
- AFP
A legacy in the making
As he enters his 46th year, Ibrahimovic shows no signs of slowing down or changing his unique approach to the game. His pact with Cardinale remains the cornerstone of his current professional life, providing him the freedom to "be Zlatan" while contributing to the growth of one of Europe’s most storied institutions. He continues to explain the nuances of the continental game to the ownership, ensuring that the club's sporting project aligns with its financial goals.
Ultimately, the "invisible man" of Milan is anything but. Whether he is purchasing a new Ferrari F80 or influencing the tactical direction of the Rossoneri from the shadows, Ibrahimovic remains the most compelling figure in Italian football. His birthday serves as a reminder of his enduring impact, both as a retired athlete and a developing power player in the sports business world.
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