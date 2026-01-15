Getty Images Sport
Zinedine Zidane reveals the secret to success at Real Madrid just days after Xabi Alonso is axed and replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa
Alonso axed at Real Madrid
Real Madrid have been plunged into chaos this week after parting company with manager Alonso. The former midfielder departs after less than eight months in the role and has been replaced by Arbeloa. Defeat to Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup proved to be the end for Alonso, with the club confirming the news in a statement that read: "Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach. Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home. Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."
- AFP
Zidane explains the secret to his success
Zidane enjoyed two stints as Real Madrid boss and brought plenty of silverware to the Santiago Bernabeu. He has now discussed his time at Real Madrid on the YouTube chanel of Hamidou Msaidie, one of his staff members at Madrid, and revealed what it takes to be successful: "At Real Madrid, we were at the players' disposal. For me, that's what makes something strong; you're there for the player. If you haven't understood that, you can't last in this profession. We're there to support them; you have to show that you're there for them. For the dressing room to buy into what you want to implement, they have to like us If the players don't agree with everything you put in place, the training, all that... something will always be missing. With us, they really enjoyed themselves on all levels, I think. We instilled a lot of confidence in the players. They'd gone through a bit of a rough patch and needed to regain some confidence, fitness, everything. We put a framework in place so they could get all that back. When a player is competitive, happy to train and go out to play matches, you're bound to win all three Champions Leagues."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Nightmare start for Arbeloa
Arbeloa suffered a nightmare start to his tenure as Real Madrid boss after seeing his team dumped out of the Copa del Rey by lowly Albacete. Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham were among a host of big names left out of the squad by Arbeloa and were missed as Los Blancos were beaten 3-2. Yet the new coach insisted he had no regrets after the match: "At this club a draw is bad, a tragedy, so imagine a defeat like this. I’m responsible, I take the decisions: the team, how we want to play, the substitutions. We’ll try to recover our morale and physically, and improve for the game on Saturday [against Levante]. I was convinced the squad was the right one, and I still think that. We have an extraordinary squad, with great players. It isn’t easy for them to do everything I’ve asked of them after just one day [of preparation]. We have a lot of players to get back to their best physical level. I don’t regret anything. I’d pick the same team again.”
- Getty/GOAL
Klopp to the rescue?
Real Madrid's defeat has already led to speculation that Arbeloa may not last long in the Real Madrid hotseat. Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already been mentioned as a possible replacement, with the German believed to be willing to consider a proposal from the Spanish giants.
Advertisement