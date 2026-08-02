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‘They’d already moved on to Zidane’ - Didier Deschamps felt abandoned by French FA during World Cup 2026
Internal friction at the 2026 World Cup
The conclusion of Didier Deschamps' historic 14-year reign as France manager was marked by a sense of isolation and bitterness. Despite his unparalleled success, including the 2018 World Cup triumph, Deschamps felt the French Football Federation (FFF) had grown cold toward him during his final tournament in the United States.
Speaking about his decision to step down after the tournament, Deschamps was blunt regarding the pressure he faced. "It's for the good of the French team. To be honest, I didn't make this decision for myself. Because the environment was so unbearable towards me, the French team doesn't deserve that," he stated.
According to the former Marseille coach, the tension reached a breaking point following Les Bleus' elimination from the 2026 World Cup.
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The shadow of Zidane
Throughout the latter stages of Deschamps' tenure, the specter of Zinedine Zidane loomed large over the French national team. The public's desire to see the former Real Madrid boss take the reins created a difficult dynamic for Deschamps, who felt the FFF was actively preparing for the transition.
In an interview with Paris Match this Sunday, Journalist François Vignolle, co-author of the book 'Des étoiles dans leurs yeux', noted that the manager felt a distinct lack of backing.
Vignolle described a significant divide at the team's base, stating that there was something like a Boston wall between the Four Seasons Hotel, where the team was situated, and the staff surrounding FFF president Philippe Diallo. This perceived abandonment by the hierarchy left Deschamps feeling vulnerable and unappreciated, despite his long-standing service to the nation. The sense that the FFF was already in talks or at least mentally committed to Zidane made Deschamps' position feel tenable only until the final whistle of the competition.
Relieving the pressure on Diallo
Deschamps attempted to take control of the narrative early in 2025 by announcing his intention to leave after the 2026 World Cup. By doing so, he hoped to clear the air and allow the team to focus on their sporting objectives without the constant hum of speculation regarding his future. This move was seen as a way to "relieve" both himself and the federation from the mounting media pressure.
This early announcement was designed to end the constant debates about his replacement that threatened to destabilize the squad's preparation. "And in fact, he knows that he will put an end to all the controversies about who will replace him and who could disrupt the end of his term and especially the preparation of his team. So on that point, I think he leaves a little lighter and above all he removes a thorn from Diallo’s side regarding his communication. It is much easier for the latter to then talk with Zinedine Zidane, who is the coach who is preferred by the public," Vignolle explained.
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A bitter end to a legendary era
Despite the achievements of his long tenure, Deschamps exited the role with a heavy heart. The man who had captained France to their first World Cup in 1998 and managed them to their second in 2018 found the modern political landscape of the FFF difficult to navigate. The final months were a struggle to maintain authority while knowing his employers were already eyeing his successor.
Ultimately, Deschamps' departure marks the end of the most stable and successful period in the history of the French national team, yet it is one that ended with significant friction. Vignolle concluded that the manager's public outbursts were a direct reflection of this pain. "Didier Deschamps is a very sensitive person, paradoxically. His statement on M6 - that it had become unbearable - also applied to the French Football Federation," the journalist noted.
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